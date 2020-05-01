Andhra Pradesh

Will fight for workers’ rights, vow trade unions

May Day celebrations done away with in view of lockdown

Members of trade unions on Friday vowed to unitedly fight for the protection of workers’ rights in the aftermath of the lockdown.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary P. Anjaneyulu led the activists of Centre of Indian Trade Unions in observing May Day at the Sundaraiah Bhavan, ensuring that the social distancing norms were complied with.

“COVID-19 has pushed the economy into a deep crisis. CITU will stand by the workers and fight against retrenchment, wage cut and extension of the working hours beyond eight hours,” he asserted after hoisting the red flag.

The ill-planned lockdown brought misery to millions of migrant workers and others in the unorganised sector,” lamented CITU district secretary Chikati Srinivasa Rao.

The colourful rallies associated with Labour Day celebrations were dispensed with by members of All India Trade Union Congress(AITUC) and International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU).

