Will expedite irrigation projects, says Minister Ambati

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Thursday said he would make efforts to expedite completion of all irrigation projects in the State and ensure timely supply of water to farmers.

Speaking after assuming charge as Minister for Water Resources at his office in the Secretariat, he expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for allocating him the all-important irrigation sector, and promised to contribute his mite in completion of the Jala Yagnam programme, launched by the former Chief Minister, the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Replying to a reporter’s query on Polavaram, Mr. Rambabu said the project was not only the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, but it would also benefit seven other States. He said the government was eager to complete the project at the earliest, but there were obstacles and efforts were on to overcome these hurdles.

Referring to media reports on the visits of expert teams from IIT Chennai and Delhi to study the project, the Minister attributed them to the mistakes committed by the previous government.

He put his first signature on a file granting administrative sanction to operation and maintenance grant of ₹4.70 crore for Gandikota lift irrigation project and also on a file sanctioning ₹26.9 crore grant for digging of a 5-km canal in the phase-2 of Madduvalasa project in Srikakulam district.