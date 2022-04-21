Will do my best for industrial, IT sectors: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath

V. Raghavendra April 21, 2022 15:51 IST

Gudivada Amarnath said, he would also strive for the growth of Visakhapatnam at par with Tier-I cities.

Gudivada Amarnath taking oath as Industries Minister at a swearing in ceremony on April 11,2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath took charge as the Minister for Industries and Commerce, Infrastructure, Investments, and Information Technology at the Secretariat on April 21. He put his first signatures on files related to the release of funds for Ramayapatnam port land acquisition and contribution of ₹48 crore towards the State’s share in development works in the anchorage port at Kakinada and some approvals required by the State Investment Promotion Board. On the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said he would do his best to take the State forward on the industrial and IT fronts with due focus on the development of Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor. He said he would also strive for the growth of Visakhapatnam at par with Tier-I cities. Further, he said emphasis would also be laid on optimum utilisation of natural resources, particularly making the most of the 970 kilometre-long coastline and four major seaports and the fledgeling airports.



