Will discharge my duties from Visakhapatnam from September: Jagan

April 19, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday categorically said that he would discharge his duties as Chief Minister from Visakhapatnam from September onwards as part of the decentralisation plan for the development of all the regions.

Mr. Reddy laid the foundation stone and performed the bhoomi puja for Mulapeta seaport, previously known as Bhavanapadu seaport in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district.

Addressing the public meeting at Naupada on this occasion, Mr. Reddy said that people with vested interests were creating hurdles in implementing his decentralisation plans and developmental activities.

“Visakhapatnam is the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh. It is most acceptable city for people of all regions and sections. That is why I decided to shift my family also to Visakhapatnam in the month of September 2023,” he added.

Mr. Reddy urged beneficiaries of all the governments to bless and stand by him to fight with forces working against him. “Leaders of political parties and heads of a few media houses had joined hands against me. Their unity would not deter me from discharging my duties. As long as people treat me as their family member, I am going to fight them with new vigour,” said the Chief Minister.

He hoped that the ₹4,362-crore Mulapeta port would spur economic activity in Srikakulam district, saying that only his government could fulfil the dreams of lakhs of people of the district.

Earlier, Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appala Raju, former Union Minister Killi Kruparani, Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and other officials of the district ensured a rousing reception to Mr. Reddy and thanked him for ensuring the speedy development of Tekkali division of the district.

Earlier, he unveiled the foundation plaques at Mulapeta village for the construction of the fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem of Etcherla mandal and Hiramandalam Lift Irrigation Project on Gotta barrage of Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao Vamsadhara Project. He thanked the people for extending their cooperation for completion of land acquisition for the seaport and other two projects in the district.