Andhra Pradesh: Mulapeta Port and other projects along coast will spur development of North Andhra, says Industries Minister Amarnath

April 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has said that the proposed port at Mulapeta will foster the development of Srikakulam district. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to lay the foundation for the 4-berth port at Mulapeta on Wednesday.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday evening, Mr. Amarnath spoke on the vision of the Chief Minister to utilise the 974-km long coastline of Andhra Pradesh to spur the development of the State. In June 2019 itself, the AP Maritime Board was established to conduct a study on the prospects of constructing ports and fishing harbours, their viability and the employment potential. Though it was originally thought of constructing the port at Bhavanapadu, later Mulapeta was chosen in view of land issues at the former place. He said that in the first phase the cargo handling capacity of the port would be around 23 million tonnes and later its capacity will be enhanced from time to time. The project cost is around ₹3,000 crore, he said.

The Minister recalled that the Chief Minister has already laid the foundation for the Ramayyapatnam Port and the first phase works are going on in a mission mode. Similarly, nine fishing harbours were planned at various places, and the foundation stone for the one at Budagatlapalem of Etcherla mandal in Srikakulam district would be laid by the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The plan of the YSR Congress Party government was to have either a port or harbour for every 50 km. The objective was to make Andhra Pradesh as ‘Gateway to the Southeast Asian nations’.

The foundation for the Bhogapuram Airport would be laid by the Chief Minister on May 3. The State government has invited Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia. The target of the government was to ensure landing of the first commercial flight at the new airport by September 2025. The six-lane road from Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram, for which Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had agreed to sanction ₹3,500 crore, would spur the development of North Andhra region.

Mr. Amarnath said that the government was laying foundation stones only after getting all permissions and clearances and after land acquisition to ensure that the projects got on track early. He said that the welfare schemes of the YSRCP government have not hindered development works in any manner.

Replying to queries, the Minister said that the YSRCP government has made its stand clear on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue long ago. The Chief Minister has categorically said that the State government was against privatisation of the plant. He had also suggested alternatives to enable continuation of the plant in the public sector.