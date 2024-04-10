GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will abide by CWC’s decision on State capital, says Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Demand for making Tirupati the State capital was made in my personal capacity and it is not the stand of the Congress, he says

April 10, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File photo

Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan, who was demanding that Tirupati be made as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, has said that he will abide by the decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the issue.

Addressing the media, here, on April 10 (Wednesday), he acknowledged that the issue was met with stiff resistance within the party, hence his decision to wait for a consensus. He last raised the issue during a public meeting addressed by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila in Tirupati, which met resistance later.

In response to a query, the former MP explained that the demand for making Tirupati the State capital was made in his personal capacity. “It was not the stand of my party (Congress),” he said.

Recalling his recent tour of six northern States, Mr. Chinta Mohan said he saw a pro-Congress wave sweeping the country.

