Wife along with daughters attempt suicide after husband dies

A 35-year-old woman and mother of two daughters reportedly attempted suicide in a pact with both the daughters after her husband died of COVID-19, on Sunday evening.

However, both the daughters aged around 19 and 13 are said to be out of danger, while the mother Sivalakshmi is undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

According to MR Peta Police Station SHO Mr. Somasekhar, the husband P. Ramesh Kumar (45) who runs a small business, died of COVID-19 on Sunday morning. After hearing the news, Sivalakshmi along with her two daughters attempted to end their lives by drinking sanitiser liquid.

All the three were admitted to KGH. While the daughters are out of danger, the mother is stable and undergoing treatment, said Mr. Somasekhar.