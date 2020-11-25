Why re-lay foundation of old project, TDP to govt.

YSRCP trying to make it appear as if CM has sanctioned it: Kalava

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) has questioned the re-laying of the foundation for the expansion (up-gradation) project of 31 hospitals in the State by Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and R&B Minister M. Sankaranarayana at Rayadurg and Kalyandurg on Monday.

TDP Polit Bureau member and Anantapur district president Kalava Srinivasulu on Tuesday criticised the YSR Congress government for not spending a single penny for developmental works in the State and was critical of the Ministers who wasted time and money of government officers for conducting a foundation-laying ceremony for an ongoing project.

The State government did not sanction a single rupee for the project and money was given by the Central Government, said Mr. Srinivasulu. The Centre had sanctioned ₹250.96 crore for the construction of the buildings and maintenance in addition to providing administrative sanction for 532 regular posts and 433 on outsourcing basis.

Bhoomi puja

The TDP government had issued the G.O. and the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had laid foundation for those works with local MLAs and other functionaries attending the bhoomi puja, but the present government just tried to cash in on the old projects and get some cheap publicity, he alleged. “Instead of speeding up the projects, the Ministers tried to give a picture as though Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had sanctioned them and that it was their achievement,” Mr. Srinivasulu observed.

Water scheme

Even the Kalyandurg Water scheme was sanctioned on 29 February 2019 with an outlay of ₹22.19 crore, but the Ministers chose to lay foundation a second time, he pointed out.