Who’s who of Vijayawada hit the road for VMC’s cyclothon

The rallies were organised to mark World Environment Day

MLA Malladi Vishnu interacting with CPI veteran K. Narayana during the cyclothon organised by VMC on the occasion of World Environment Day, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Scores of citizens and government officials took part in a walkathon and cyclothon organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Sunday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The rallies were led by NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, and Deputy Mayor A. Shailaja.

The cycle rally at Eat Street near IGMC Stadium was flagged off by Rajya Sabha MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rami Reddy said that it is the responsibility of every person to protect the environment. He said the State government has taken up the Swachh Sankalpam programme to ensure efficient management of solid waste and reduce air and water pollution. He asked the citizens to cooperate with the government by segregating garbage in their households and handing it over to sanitation workers in separate bins.

Essay writing and drawing competitions were organised for children aged below 12. Photography, painting and short film contests were held on topics like 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), global warming, and rainwater harvesting at the IGMC Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Pradeep and team won the Paint Your City contest, while Murali Krishna was adjudged the winner in the photography event. Gopi Krishna won for best short film, and V. Jenitha for slogans. Ch. Nipuni Sri and V. Pranith bagged first prizes in the senior and junior categories of the drawing competition respectively, while Md. Jahreen won in essay writing. The winners were given cash prizes at the closing ceremony held at IGMC Stadium.

Former Minister and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, and CPI senior leader K. Narayana took part in the activities.