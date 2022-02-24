Welfare schemes should reach people’s doorstep: Dy. Speaker of A.P.

Villages are seeing growth under Jagan’s rule, says Kona Raghupati

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati has said that the administration at the district level should strive for taking the benefits of welfare schemes and development programmes of the State government to the doorstep of people.

Mr. Raghupati was speaking at the divisional-level review meeting on welfare and development schemes held at the AP Human Resources Development Institute in Bapatla.

“Inspired by the ideal of Grama Swaraj by Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in the ward/village secretariat system. Transformational changes are taking place in villages, where a Rythu Bharosa Kendra, a village wellness centre, and bulk milk cooling units are being set up. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has restructured the 13 districts into 26 districts to ensure better administration and Bapatla district is now a reality,’’ said Mr. Raghupati.

He said that the coastal region had abundant resources, including educational institutions at Bapatla, coastal habitat at Repalle and Chirala and industrial development at Addanki. Soon, a 500-bedded government hospital would be built at Bapatla.

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that revenue division-wise meetings were being held following the directions from the Chief Minister.

He said that works related to pending construction of government buildings were being taken up. Levelling works were going on at a brisk pace in Tenali revenue division under Pedalandariki Illu scheme and bills were being sanctioned.

Joint Collector (Development) G. Raja Kumari, JC, Housing, Anupama Anjali, Sub-Collector, Tenali, Nidhi Meena and assistant collector Subham Bansal were also present.