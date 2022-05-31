WEF president lauds Jagan’s ‘active participation’ in Davos meet

Capping the successful visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos, Switzerland, its president Berge Brende has expressed his sincere gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the active participation.

The annual meeting held after a gap of two years with the theme, ‘History at a turning point: Government policies and business strategies’, witnessed several path-breaking initiatives on decarbonising the world and global challenges.

“At the critical time for the world, your contributions to the strategic dialogues in Davos were vital in rallying the international community to step up collective actions on issues such as climate change, peace and safeguarding the economic recovery,” said Mr. Brende.

Mr. Brende also thanked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising his voice strongly and said that participants valued his contributions and added that he looked forward to continued cooperation with the State and integration of global network of advanced manufacturing hubs.