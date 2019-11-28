Weaker sections’ welfare is govt.’s first priority: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of his government to uplift the marginalised sections of society.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with the 129th death anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, the Chief Minister said his government was walking the path shown by the leader by working to achieve gender equality and uplift the lesser privileged sections at the grass-roots level.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that besides fee reimbursement, 50% quota was implemented for the SC, ST, BC and minorities and women in nominated posts and allocation of contract works.

In the State Cabinet, 60% of the Ministers were from the marginalised sections and four of the five Deputy Chief Ministers represented the weaker sections.

He said that despite the empty coffers handed over to him by his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu, his government did not go back on the promises made to the people of the State at the time of his padayatra.

“With focus on the socio-economic progress of the poorer sections, we have been implementing various welfare programmes for different sections,” he said.

Allocation of ₹15,000 crore for BC welfare schemes and 50% reservation in the nominated posts in the Market Yard Committee was proof of his sincerity, he claimed.

In Krishna district, 10 out of the total 19 posts were given to the weaker sections, he pointed out. Jobs to four lakh youth in the newly-introduced Village Secretariats and a new law to provide 75% jobs to the local population were his other achievements, he said.

House pattas

The Chief Minister said on Ugadi day, house pattas would be given to 24 lakh people across the State and on his birthday on December 21, handloom weavers who own a ‘maggam’ would be given financial assistance.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and others were present.