We are all Harjeet Singh, say Vizag police officials

Support poured in for the ‘Main Bhi Harjeet Singh’ (I am Harjeet Singh) campaign from Visakhapatnam region, as Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena and other police officers wore the name plate of ‘Harjeet Singh’ on their uniforms to express solidarity with Punjab Sub-Inspector of Police Harjeet Singh, whose hand was chopped off in an attack on police officials in Patiala on April 12.
“We all will be Harjeet Singh, because for society, Harjeet Singh symbolises the two top attributes of a good policeman, which is not meeting violence with violence or resorting to tit for tat and showing courage in the face of fire,” the Vizag City Police said on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
Mr. Singh’s hand was reattached post surgery and the 50-year-old is making a recovery, it is learnt.
