Water to be released to Krishna delta by June 10

Officials told to complete canal repair works by May-end

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha arriving at the venue of District Review Committee meeting, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Krishna water will be released to the delta on June 10 , NTR district in-charge Minister and Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has said.

Ms. Vanitha was speaking at the meeting of the Irrigation Advisory and Agricultural Advisory Committees and the District Review Meeting Committee here on Thursday.

“The government is committed to making irrigation water available to farmers, thereby helping helping themselves to cultivate three crops in a year. In sync with this vision, water will be released to the Krishna delta early (June 10), “ said Ms. Vanitha and asked the officials concerned to make the necessary arrangements.

She also asked the Water Resource Department officials to complete all the canal repair works by the May-end. The agriculture officials were told to ensure the supply of seeds at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Crop insurance

Participating in the meeting, MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao and Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu said that due to infection in chilli crops in over 42,000 acres, farmers who invested ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh per acre were left in the lurch as they did not have crop insurance. Ms. Vanitha assured that the issue would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Nandigama MLA M. Jagan Mohan Rao said that completion of repair works of the Gollapudi pumping scheme would ensure irrigation water for at least 3,000 acres. “However, the works have been pending owing to of funds,” he pointed out.

Renal ailments

Tiruvuru MLA Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi said that several tribals in A. Konduru, Reddigudem and others areas were suffering from kidney diseases due to excess levels of silica in the groundwater and the supply of Krishna water at a cost of ₹37 crore would address the issue to a large extent.

Collector S. Dilli Rao said of the 83,633 houses sanctioned for the NTR district, 75,344 had been registered in the name of beneficiaries. Construction of 45,888 houses was at the basement level and 13,845 houses were ready for occupation.

MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Joint Collector S. Nupur Ajay, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Sub-Collector G.S.S. Praveen Chand, District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar, ZP chairperson Uppala Harika and others were present on the occasion.