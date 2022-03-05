Water supply to three canals to be stopped after March 15

Ensure storage for drinking and irrigation needs, Collector tells officials

Krishna district Collector J. Nivas told the officials concerned to take necessary steps to ensure there is no shortage of water for drinking and irrigation needs in the upcoming summer.

In a review meeting with the officials of Rural Water Supply, Irrigation and Municipal Administration here on Saturday, Mr. Nivas said the release of water into Bandar, Ryves and Eluru canals from Prakasam Barrage will be stopped on March 15.

He asked officials to ensure all the drinking water tanks and other water bodies are filled.

He said water will be released in the last week of April for drinking water purposes.

There are 389 drinking water tanks in the district and 130 of them were filled up to 90% of their capacity while 226 were filled between 75% and 89%.

Also, there are 889 irrigation tanks and 196 of them are 100% full.

Officials were asked to fill all the drinking water tanks to the brim by March 15.