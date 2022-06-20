Water release for NSP ayacut on July 15

15 TMC needed for irrigation and drinking water

15 TMC needed for irrigation and drinking water

The Water Resources Department has prepared plans to release water under the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) for both irrigation and drinking water requirements on July 15.

According to information, the NSP authorities estimated that 15 TMC of water would be required for the NSP left canal ayacut in the NTR district for both irrigation and drinking water purposes.

Accordingly, an action plan has been prepared to release water to the canals for paddy cultivation.

After reorganisation of districts in the State, a major portion of the ayacut in erstwhile Krishna district has come under the newly formed NTR district. Jaggaiahpet, Nandigama, Kanchikacharla, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Vissannapet and some part of Nuzvid (Eluru district) are some of the areas that come under the NSP left canal. About 2 lakh acre is under the NSP. Of this, paddy is being cultivated in close to 35,000 acres. Commercial crops like cotton are being cultivated in the remaining area. Officials say that there is adequate water in the NSP project compared to last year.