Andhra Pradesh

Watchman, warden of women’s home arrested on sexual harassment charges

Four of eight women complain against the staff

Director of Women Development and Child Welfare Department Krithika Shukla has said the watchman and matron of Bommuru Swadhar Home (Government Shelter Home for destitute women), at Rajamahendravaram, have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing the inmates of the home.

Ms. Shukla said a complaint has been received by Women Helpline No.181 around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, who alerted the East Godavari district Disha Centre. Staff of the centre rushed to the home, conducted an enquiry and recorded the statements of the victims.

“Of the eight women staying in the home, four alleged that watchman Reddy Babu and matron Aruna Kumari, allegedly abused them and forced them to do illegal activities,” the Director said on Wednesday.

The Disha Centre staff immediately alerted the district WD&CW Project Director and other higher officials lodged a complaint with Dowleswaram Police, who swung into action.

Police registered a case under Section 376 IPC and other Sections and arrested the accused. The victims were sent to Government Hospital, Rajamahendravaram, for medical examination, Ms. Shukla said.

“The government will take departmental action against the watchman and the matron of the home. Based on the departmental enquiry and police investigation, further action will be taken against them. The remaining inmates of Bommuru Swadhar Home have been shifted to another State-run home,” the Director said.

“We are enquiring on since how many days the accused were harassing the women in the home. The role of other staff in the incident and negligence of local officers, is also being probed,” Ms. Shukla said.

Meanwhile, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha visited the home ob Wednesday and interacted with the victims.

