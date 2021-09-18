Andhra Pradesh

VSP union leaders call on new CMD

Leaders of various trade unions of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) called on the new Chairman and Managing Director of Atul Bhat, and brought various issues in the plant to his notice, on Friday.

JMS Union general secretary Varasala Srinivasa Rao, CITU president Ayodhya Ram, YSRP leader Dali Naidu, TNTUC general secretary Boddu Pydi Raju, JMS leaders V. Balakrishna, B. Gopal, Nageswara Rao and Srinivas told him that the onus of continuing the VSP in the public sector was on him. They assured the CMD that the employees and unions would stand firmly behind him. They told the new CMD about the genesis and growth of the VSP over the years. They hoped that the VSP would attain greater heights under his leadership.

Mr. Atul Bhat reportedly told the union leaders that they should collectively strive to take the plant on the path of progress.


