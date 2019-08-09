Voices against move to set up Walmart unit grow louder

The voices opposing the move to set up a unit of Walmart in the district are growing louder as traders have planned a massive bandh on August 10. As many as 1500 shops and establishments and industries are likely to participate in the bandh, Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president P.S.C. Nageswara Rao has said.

‘Threat to livelihood’

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Rao, along with Chamber’s president-elect Kedarasetti Sriramamurthy, said more than 1 lakh people including traders, workers, transporters and others would lose livelihood if the Walmart is allowed to operate in Vizianagaram. Business association leader Kapuganti Prakash said that a rally would be taken out from the SBI Main Branch junction to the Collector’s office on Saturday. “We urge the government not to accord permissions to Walmart to launch its commercial activities in the district,” he said.

‘Proposal submitted’

It is learnt that the Walmart has submitted proposals to the district administration recently. According to sources, the company is planning to set up a unit near Jammunarayanam on the Vizianagaram-Srikakulam route.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party commerce wing leaders R.R. Nagesh and Ravva Srinivasa Rao extended their support to the bandh, promising that they would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Balaji Textile Market president Praveen Kumar Anchalaia said that textile business was the lifeline for thousands of families and entry of Walmart would have a serious impact on the business activity.

A delegation comprising members of all business associations is expected to meet the people’s representatives and senior officials in Vijayawada soon.