VMC urges citizens to participate in Swachh Survekshan survey

July 27, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is seeking citizen feedback as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey that is under way to make the city cleaner and more sustainable.

The survey is being implemented under the supervision of VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.

Appealing to the citizens on Thursday to take part in the survey and help the city shine in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, the VMC listed out various methods of participation.

One can visit https://sbmurban.org/feedback or click on the link provided on the VMC social media pages to access the survey and submit the feedback. One can also go to https://www.mygov.in and click on the poll/survey title mentioned in the ‘Get Involved’ section on the main page. Inside, find and click on ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023’. One can simply search for ’Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey’ on Google to find the direct link. One can also download the Swachhata app or ‘SS2023 Vote for Your City’ app from Google Play Store to participate in the survey.

After choosing the preferred method to participate, one has to enter necessary data such as mobile number, preferred language, location (State, district, city, area), gender and age.

A total of 9 questions, on daily waste collection, waste segregation, clean drains, RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres in the city, management of community and public toilets, and a rating for your neighborhood and the city as a whole, will be presented to the participant. One can submit the form after answering these questions.

For more information, visit the VMC website.