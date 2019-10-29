VMC to engage garbage management agencies for bulk waste generators

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is planning to engage garbage recycling and management agencies to help bulk waste generators (BWGs) like hotels, apartment complexes and others that are supposed to have in-house composting units as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The civic body has recently called for tenders from private recycling agencies that are expected to collect garbage from the BWGs and ensure that it is segregated and recycled at different recycling plants.

On several occasions bulk waste generators have been warned of dire consequences like dropping of the door-to-door garbage collection by sanitation workers, imposing hefty fines and others to implement the SWM rules.

The civic body also encouraged apartment dwellers to set up on-site composting units by bringing to the city various compost unit manufacturers.

As a last resort, the civic body has planned to engage multiple garbage collection and management agencies in line with the VMC’s efforts of increasing the amount of waste going for composting and recycling and decrease the amount of waste being dumped in the landfill, said an official.

The city generates over 550 tonnes of garbage every day.