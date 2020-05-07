VMC staffers among 16 new cases in Krishna

Two staffers of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to VMC officials.

Following the detection of the positive cases, Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh ordered closure of the VMC office premises for three days.

Meanwhile, the entire premises of the VMC office would be disinfected. Officials of the public health wing began disinfectant spraying on the premises on Thursday.

One of the two COVID patients is an officer involved in the food distribution activity in the city and the other is an attender in the community development cell.

Also, a private driver who took part in the food distribution activity on behalf of donors for the corporation also tested positive.

So far, samples of 250 municipal employees were taken for tests and the results of 100 were out and the rest were expected soon.

Meanwhile, the district reported 16 fresh COVID cases and most of them are from the city. The district so far has 316 positive cases, and 11 were dead while 123 persons recovered. Test results of 2,368 samples are awaited in the district.