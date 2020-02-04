Ward Volunteers roped in to collect property taxes: Vizianagaram Trainee Collector

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been giving top priority to property collections and long pending dues to improve civic amenities and take up more developmental activities in the city, according to its in-charge and trainee IAS officer Ketan Garg. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that around 60 Ward Volunteers had been directed to meet property owners and make them clear long pending dues immediately.

“Property tax collection is the basic income source for the civic body. That is why we are focusing on collection of ₹ 48 crore long pending dues with the directive of the Special Officer of the Corporation and Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal. The actual collection so far in the current financial year was around ₹ 10 crore. With the support of Bill Collectors and revenue officials, the Ward Volunteers have been meeting property owners for quick payment of old dues," he said.

Carrot and stick approach

Moroever, “Clearing dues is beneficial for the property owners also since they can avoid penalty and interest. The same is being explained during the door-to-door campaign by the Rapid Action Teams formed with the Volunteers,” he added.

Mr.Garg said the beautification of the city at all its entrances was given importance to enhance the image of the historic fort city. “Cleanliness and No Plastic campaign are also taken up as priority since these two would give a new look to the city. Non-governmental organisations are supporting us to create awareness among the public,” he added.

Seeks co-operation from businesses

Further, he said the support of shops and establishments and commercial complexes were requested to cooperate with the civic body in enhancing the city’s image. “Haphazard parking would give a bad look in spite of providing many amenities. That is why, traffic regulation is given equal priority. Many new traffic rules were brought into force to ensure smooth flow of vehicles, while ensuing public safetyat places like the APSRTC Complex,” explained Mr.Garg.