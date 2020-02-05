VMC focusses on collecting property tax dues

Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been giving top priority to collection of property tax and recover dues to improve civic amenities and take up more developmental activities in the city, VMC in-charge and trainee Collector Ketan Garg said on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Garg said that around 60 ward volunteers had been directed to meet property tax defaulters and get them to clear their dues at the earliest.

“Property tax collection is the basic income source for the civic body. That is why we are focusing on collection of dues amounting to ₹48 crore with the directive of Special Officer of the Corporation and Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal. The actual collection so far in the current financial year was around ₹10 crore. With the support of bill collectors and revenue officials, the ward volunteers have been meeting property owners for quick payment of dues,” he said.

“Clearing dues is beneficial for property owners too as they can avoid penalty and interest. The same is being explained during the door-to-door campaign by the rapid action teams formed with volunteers,” he said.

Mr. Garg said that the beautification of the city at all its entrances is being given importance to enhance the image of the historic fort city. “Cleanliness and no-plastic campaign are also being taken up as a priority as this would give the city a new look. Non-governmental organisations are supporting us to create awareness among the public,” he said.

He said that commercial establishments were being asked to cooperate with the civic body in enhancing the image of the city. “Haphazard parking would give a bad look in spite of providing many amenities. That is why traffic regulation is being given equal priority. Many new traffic rules are being implemented to ensure smooth flow of traffic while also ensuring safety of the public at places like APSRTC junction,” said Mr.Garg.