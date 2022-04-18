Andhra Pradesh: Vizianagaram’s Cantonment area a melting pot of faiths

Even Hindus and Christians celebrate Ramadan here, say residents

The cantonment, a prominent area of Vizianagaram dating back to the British era, is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and religions.

The Cantonment, established here 110 years ago for the military and police needs of the British Raj, witnessed a steady amalgamation of various cultures. One can find many historical churches, mosques and temples in the Cantonment area of the Fort City.

The area’s cosmopolitan culture is reflected in the way the residents, cutting across caste and creed, celebrate each major festival. Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, which began on April 2 and will culminate on May 2, is being observed by 8,000 families here. Even Hindu and Christian families are invited to be part of the Iftar, where Muslims break their day-long fast and offer prayers.

“The message in the Quran is relevant for all. The Telugu translation of the Quran helps followers of all faiths understand the teachings of Islam, which state that values like humanity, charity and sacrifice are universal,” Shaik Syed, district head of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, told The Hindu.

The association’s Vizianagaram city president Mohammed Habeeb, and AP Minority Finance Corporation’s Mohammed Nasir said the month of Ramadan gives them a lot of happiness as Hindus and Christians actively take part in the festivities.

“Many Hindu families also organise Iftar parties for us. It is an indication of their love and affection towards us. The practice which started during my forefathers’ time is continuing without any interruption,” said Mr. Nasir who attends religious functions of all faiths. Movement for Peace and Justice State executive member P.M. Rahmatullah said that his organisation was trying to create awareness among the people for the need of religious harmony which has been prevailing in the Cantonment area for decades.

Senior advocate P. Chittibabu who attended the religious conclave of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said that humanity was the only religion practised by people of Cantonment for many decades. “Many Hindu families here have named their children Khadar Baba after the famous Sufi mystic Hazrat Khadar Baba Auliya. Hindu women also visit the dargah here in large numbers. These are heartwarming examples of unity among all religions here,” said Mr. Chittibabu.