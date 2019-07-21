Vizianagaram gets a Butterfly Park

A newly-built Butterfly Park and a Turtle Interpretation Centre at the Forest Department office on Pool Bagh Road are the latest hangout spots for the residents of Vizianagaram.

The park, built at a cost of ₹2 lakh, boasts of a large number of butterfly species such as southern birdwing, clubtail butterfly, common tiger, mottled emigrant, and common mime among many others. The turtle interpretation centre, built at a cost of ₹3 lakh, offers a detailed explanation of the life stages of a turtle and has become a hit with the children, say forest officials.

Vizianagaram District Forest Officer G. Lakshman said that butterfly nectar plants and butterfly bleeding plants were developed under the guidance of experts.

“Children are fond of playing with butterflies. But in the present scenario, where construction activity has spread into every nook and corner of the town, there is little scope for the growth of butterflies. That is why we took an initiative to develop this park,” said Vizianagaram District Forest Officer G. Lakshman.

Kids are loving it

Officials say the investment has been worth it, as a steady stream of children are flocking to see the butterflies and turtles. “We are happy with the overwhelming response that the park is getting. Children are regularly visiting here with their parents and teachers,” Mr. Lakshman said.

The DFO explained the decision behind setting up a turtle interpretation centre. “Children are unable to see turtles in their natural habitat as the sea is located far away. That is why we developed the centre in order to acquaint children with turtles,” the District Forest Officer said.

Other projects

“Principal Chief Conservators of Forests Mohammed Ilyas Rizvi and D. Nalini Mohan allowed construction of Wild Interpretation Centre as part of the Nagaravanam Project at Saripalli near Nellimarla. The government is spending around ₹15 lakh for the Interpretation Centre where replicas of tigers, lions, elephants and other animals are found,” he said.

“Chief Conservator of Forests Rahul Pandey recently reviewed the progress of its construction and directed officials to make it the best interpretation centre in Andhra Pradesh. The government is expected to spend around ₹15 crore on the centre and ₹85 lakh for ancillary works on the Nagaravanam project. People can come here and spend some quality time at Nagaravanam once the project is completed,” said Mr. Lakshman.