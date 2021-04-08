Vizag’s single-day tally is highest in six months

District sees 298 new cases, behind only Guntur and Krishna

The district has recorded 298 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 63,894 as of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s count was the highest single-day tally reported this year, and also the highest in the last six months. The district has also recorded the third highest single-day tally in the State after Guntur (368) and Krishna (327) in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 553 with one more death. This was the seventh death reported this month. The last 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported in a span of 16 days.

With the recovery of 169 persons, the total number of recoveries increased to 61,394. The number of active cases shot up to 1,902.

Collector takes stock

Collector V. Vinay Chand has conducted a meeting with health department officials along with heads of various hospitals offering treatment for COVID-19 patients, here on Wednesday.

The Collector asked the health officials to be on their toes in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. He enquired about the stock of beds, availability of medicines, ambulances, oxygen supply, food for patients, help-desks, lab tests, and power supply.

He instructed coordinator for hospitals Dr. Lakshmana Rao to visit all hospitals and check the arrangements. The Collector also asked officials to arrange help-desks at all hospitals. Doctors from King George Hospital (KGH), Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and Government Hospital for Chest & Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) attended.