Vizag zoo to be thrown open to visitors from Tuesday

All COVID protocols will be strictly followed, says Curator

Following instructions from the State government, officials of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have decided to reopen the zoo to visitors from July 20 (Tuesday). The zoo was closed for about three months due to the COVID-19.

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria in a release on Sunday said that the formal reopening of the zoo park will be on July 19 at 10.30 a.m in the presence of Principle Chief Conservator of Forests, Andhra Pradesh, Prateep Kumar. However, entry of people will be allowed from Tuesday. The Curator also said that guidelines as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, in view of prevailing COVID-19 will be strictly followed on the zoo premises.

Online booking of tickets

Ms. Salaria said that visitors have to compulsorily wear masks and observe social distancing norms. Visitors would be subjected to thermal scanning and wearing of mask will be checked at the gate and only those who comply with it would be allowed into the zoo. To avoid queue lines, visitors also have an option to book tickets online www.vizagzoo.com she said, adding that fines will be imposed against those who are found disobeying the rules.