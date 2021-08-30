Vizag will be made a national sports hub, says Minister

‘State govt. will unveil a new sports policy soon’

Tourism and Sports Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has said that Visakhapatnam will be made a national sports hub.

The Minister inaugurated the State-level Sports Day at YVS Murthy Auditorium at Andhra University campus here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State government was committed to encourage budding sportspersons by training them to compete at national and international sports competitions. The birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, who had won three gold medals in hockey for India in Olympics, was being observed as Sports Day.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was according top priority to sports and sportspersons. A new sports policy would be brought out by the State government soon for improvement of sports infrastructure, nutrition and training of sportspersons, he said. He said that Visakhapatnam, which was poised to become the Executive capital of the State, would have a bright future. He recalled that several sportspersons from the city and district have made to the national and international levels.

Sports Authority of AP Director N. Prabhakara Reddy said that sports provide entertainment apart from health and relieve stress. Sports and games were of immense importance to students. The lack of sports was responsible for some students coming under severe stress in their studies, he said. Joint Collector P. Arun Babu presided.

Earlier, the Minister and other guests garlanded the statue of Dhyan Chand in the AU campus. Noted sportspersons, coaches and physical education teachers were felicitated. Six schools from the district, which promoted sports in a big way, were presented awards on the occasion.