Vizag - Singapore flight from December 29

Scoot airlines has started bookings for its flight from Vizag to Singapore with effect from December 29.

Scheduled international flights were withdrawn in March, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, international flights were operated to and from Visakhapatnam International Airport under the Vande Bharat Mission(VBM).

Later, VBM flights were only being operated to and from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada. The Union Government has planned to operate scheduled flights from December 12 but the decision was deferred in view of the Omicron threat.

Scoot has fixed the ticket price, subject to availability, for the December 29 Vizag – Singapore flight at ₹8,645. This flight is expected to take off from Vizag at 11 p.m. and reach Singapore at 5.40 a.m. on the next day (December 30). The flight takes 4 hours and 10 minutes but there is a time difference between the two countries.

This flight will operate thrice a week from Vizag to Singapore.

This flight is being operated under ‘air bubble’ agreement between India and Singapore, Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said on Monday evening.