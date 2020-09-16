Vizag reports its lowest single-day tally in 47 days

The district reported only 325 new cases — the least in the State

Visakhapatnam district reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the cumulative tally to 45,749. This is said to be the least number of daily cases registered in the last 47 days.

The district has also reported the least number of cases in the State, as per the COVID-19 State bulletin released on Wednesday, followed by Krishna district which saw 396 cases.

Two persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 339.

Over 40,000 discharges

The recoveries crossed the 40,000-mark in the district on Wednesday. As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases in the district as on date stands at 5,119 while the number of recoveries was 40,291. Statistics suggest that almost 88% of the people affected by COVID-19 have recovered in the district.

Steady decline

The rate of new infections has been witnessing a decline in the last two weeks, officials said.

From September 1 to 16, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district was 8,643. The highest single-day tally was 1,025 on September 1, while the least was 325 on Wednesday. On an average, nearly 540 cases have been reported every day.

When compared to the same period last month (August), in between August 1 to 16, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported was 14,035. On an average, nearly 877 were reported every day.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar said that among the 718 clusters in the district, 57 are very active, 112 are active and 549 are dormant. As many as 192 clusters have been de-notified, he said.