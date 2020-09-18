Vizag reports 449 new infections in a day

Visakhapatnam district reported 449 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally to 46,198.
As many as 497 persons were recovered in 24 hours, including those who were discharged from hospitals, COVID care centres and those who were put under home quarantine. The death toll has gone up to 343, a bulletin released by the district administration said. It also confirmed the death of four more persons due to the virus.
As per the bulletin, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 5,067 while the total discharges have been put at 40,788.
Active clusters
Special Officer for COVID-19 and principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) P.V. Sudhakar said among the 718 clusters in the district, 57 are very active, while 112 are active. As many as 549 clusters have been designated as dormant, he said, adding that 192 clusters have already been denotified till date.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath