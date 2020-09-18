Andhra Pradesh

Vizag reports 449 new infections in a day

People undergoing rapid antigen test at a health centre near Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

People undergoing rapid antigen test at a health centre near Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.  

Visakhapatnam district reported 449 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally to 46,198.

As many as 497 persons were recovered in 24 hours, including those who were discharged from hospitals, COVID care centres and those who were put under home quarantine. The death toll has gone up to 343, a bulletin released by the district administration said. It also confirmed the death of four more persons due to the virus.

As per the bulletin, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 5,067 while the total discharges have been put at 40,788.

Active clusters

Special Officer for COVID-19 and principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) P.V. Sudhakar said among the 718 clusters in the district, 57 are very active, while 112 are active. As many as 549 clusters have been designated as dormant, he said, adding that 192 clusters have already been denotified till date.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2020 12:11:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vizag-reports-449-new-infections-in-a-day/article32634627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story