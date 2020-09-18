Vizag reports 449 new infections in a day

Tally goes up to 46,198; toll put at 343

Visakhapatnam district reported 449 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative tally to 46,198.

As many as 497 persons were recovered in 24 hours, including those who were discharged from hospitals, COVID care centres and those who were put under home quarantine. The death toll has gone up to 343, a bulletin released by the district administration said. It also confirmed the death of four more persons due to the virus.

As per the bulletin, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 5,067 while the total discharges have been put at 40,788.

Active clusters

Special Officer for COVID-19 and principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) P.V. Sudhakar said among the 718 clusters in the district, 57 are very active, while 112 are active. As many as 549 clusters have been designated as dormant, he said, adding that 192 clusters have already been denotified till date.