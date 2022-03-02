Vizag medico, other students reach Poland border

Reddy Nomula Satya Sreeja of Visakhapatnam, who is pursuing her medical education at Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU) in Ukraine, and some other Indian students finally managed to reach the Poland border on Wednesday night.

Ms. Sreeja replied to a WhatsApp message by this correspondent at around 10.30 p.m. (Indian time) on Wednesday.

She, however, could not reply to other queries on the situation there.

Earlier in the afternoon, she sent a recorded voice message to her parents saying: “There is a flight from Poland. Amma, we will take that flight, if God shows mercy on us.”

Sreeja broke down, perhaps, for the first time since the war began.