Vizag illusionist takes partin American reality show

B.S. Reddy from Visakhapatnam has become the first Indian illusionist to perform in the reality show ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ which is telecast on the WCCW, an American television channel, a statement said here on Thursday.

The show, which was shot before the lockdown, features magicians from across the globe performing tricks in front of American magician-comedian duo Penn and Teller.

Mr. Reddy impressed Mr. Penn and Mr. Teller with his ‘watermelon surgery’ trick in the seventh season of the reality show. The episode was shot at the Penn & Teller Theatre in Las Vegas, U.S.A.

Mr. Reddy, who has established Indian Magic Academy in Visakhapatnam, has received accolades from across the globe.

His act from the ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ show can be watched on YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/ZyqUyu3RARg.