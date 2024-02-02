GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter complains against social media activist in Hyderabad

The Facebook page of the accused has offensive and instigating content, alleges Suneetha Narreddy in her complaint

February 02, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Instances of threat, especially on social media, have risen after I started vigorously pursuing the murder case of my father, alleges Suneetha Narreddy.

Instances of threat, especially on social media, have risen after I started vigorously pursuing the murder case of my father, alleges Suneetha Narreddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of slain former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, lodged a police complaint under cybercrime against a social media activist for “posting defamatory content against their family.”

The complaint was filed at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Friday against a person identified as Varra Ravindra Reddy, whose Facebook page, according to the complaint, had offensive and instigating content.

Referring to her praying at the YSR Ghat along with APCC president Y.S. Sharmila on January 29, Dr. Suneetha said Ravindra Reddy made a social media post saying that enemies should not be left out, but “eliminated,” which was instigating in nature against the two sisters in the run-up to the general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Suneetha recalled that instances of threat, especially on social media, had risen after she started vigorously pursuing the murder case of her father on March 15, 2019 with the local police as well as the CBI.

The activist’s posts against her and also against Ms. Sharmila’s mother Vijayamma portrayed women in bad taste, she said in the complaint.

