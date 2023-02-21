VIT-AP University kickstarts annual sports and cultural fete Vitopia 2023

February 21, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vitopia 2023, the annual sports and cultural festival, was launched on the campus of VIT-AP University Amaravati on Tuesday. The fourth edition of the annual fare will witness eminent personalities like ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu, renowned music director Devisri Prasad, actors from Telugu film industry and stand-up comedians.

Founder Chancellor of VIT University G. Viswanathan inaugurated the event. He said the event had brought together nearly 3,000-plus students from 45 universities and colleges on the campus. He said that a Paralympic volleyball team was being selected for the forthcoming Paralympic games in Vitopia 2023.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University S. V. Kota Reddy said sports played a vital role in student life. Such events helped educational institutions groom children in well-rounded personalities, he added.

Dr. Viswanathan, later launched the Vitopia 2023 app which provides up to date information on the daily activities of Vitopia. He appreciated the VIT-AP software team for development of the app.

Registrar Jagadish Chandra, Convener- Vitopia Sudhakar Ilango-, Co-convener Samuel Johnson, Deputy Director Anupama, Physical Education Director Rama Chandra Rao and others were present.