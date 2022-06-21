VIT-AP celebrates Yoga Day

The science of yoga unlocks the infinite potential of the human mind and soul, said Tekumudi Sirisha, yoga instructor at VIT-AP University.

Speaking after demonstrating asanas with breathing techniques on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Ms. Sirisha said yoga leads to healthy development of mind, body and soul.

University Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar Jagadish C. Mudiginti, Deputy Director (Student Welfare) Anupama Namburu, Physical Education Director N. Ramachandra Rao, faculty members, staff and students participated in the celebrations.

The Yoga Day celebrations coincided with the conclusion of a 10-day summer sports coaching camp organised by the university for children in the adopted villages of Inavolu, Sakamuru and Velagapudi.