VIT announces merit scholarships

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced GV Merit Scholarship and Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate non-engineering programmes in the university. VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan announced that the scholarships are aimed at supporting candidates enrolling for programmes such as BBA, B. Com, Law, B.Sc., B.A. and PG programmes from the academic year 2021-22.

VIT-AP Vice Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy explained that the GV Merit Scholarship is for any Board topper across the country. The admitted candidate would get 100% scholarship for all years of the UG programme. The candidates must be a district topper from any State across the country to avail of the Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship. The admitted candidates would get 50% scholarship on the tuition fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the district topper is a girl, she would get an additional 25% scholarship.

Vice-president VIT-AP Sekar Viswanathan said that the PG Merit Scholarship would be given to all the candidates, admitted into PG programmes, with 100% scholarship to all those who have secured CGPA of 9.0 / 90% or above (whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination. Merit scholarship of 50% would be given to the admitted candidates, who have secured CGPA of 8.0 / 80% or above(whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination and under this category, an additional 25% scholarship would be given for girl candidates.

VIT-AP Registrar C.L.V. Sivakumar said that the last date to apply for admission is May 31, 2021. Interested persons can visit the website www.vitap.ac.in or e-mail to admission@vitap.ac.in or call on the mobile no. 7901091283 for more details.