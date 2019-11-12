Vishnu Vardhan Reddy tears into Telugu Desam

Coming down heavily on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State vice-president S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has said that the Telugu Desam Party is a closed chapter.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said Mr. Naidu unfolds a new drama by sending his MLAs to join the BJP, giving leaks to the media and also seeking BJP’s support to his protests.

Describing the TDP chief as a leader with no morals, Mr. Reddy said: “The BJP is not at all interested in joining hands with an unprincipled party.”

“I see no difference between the TDP and a private limited company. Father (Naidu) is the national president, while son (Lokesh) handles the State. If there is any party which do not have any values, then it is the TDP,” he said.

“People are aware of what Mr. Naidu is and that is why they taught a fitting lesson to his party in the recent elections.” He asked Mr. Naidu not to give wrong signals to the public.

The BJP leader was silent on the talk of TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao joining the party.

“A number of TDP and YSRCP, and even Left party leaders across the country are in touch with the BJP. Mr. Srinivasa Rao might have approached some leaders in New Delhi and I am not aware of it,” he said.

Dig at YSRCP

The BJP leader also slammed the YSRCP government over its decision to introduce English medium in the government schools. He opined that the State government was trying to divert the sand shortage issue by raking up the English medium row.

Mr. Reddy questioned whether the YSRCP has forgotten the ideologies of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who had conducted ‘Prapancha Telugu Mahasabhalu’.