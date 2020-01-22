Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Link Express delinked, to run as new train

The Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express will now begin plying from January 25

The Ministry of Railways has decided to delink the Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Link Express with Hyderabad-Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express and run it as Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express with effect from January 25.

The 18561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 2.50 p.m. with effect from January 25 and will reach Kacheguda at 3.45 a.m. on the next day.

In the return direction, the 18562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express will leave Kacheguda daily at 11.50 p.m. with effect from January 26 and will reach Visakhapatnam at 1.30 p.m. on the next day.

Stoppages will be at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkote, Rajamahendravaram, Nidadavole, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Kesamudram, Warangal, Kazipet and Malkajgiri.

