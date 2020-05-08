Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam district reports 15 COVID-19 cases in 48 hours

About 15 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district in the last 48 hours. While seven have already been confirmed in the State health bulletin, officials are likely to announce about the new cases on Friday.

It may be noted that as per State health bulletin released on Thursday, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported from various areas here in Visakhapatnam district. Among the seven, five are said to be from Dandu Bazaar, while one each are from Sri Haripuram and KRM Colony, said Andhra Medical College, Principal, Dr P.V. Sudhakar.

With the new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district will be 46 and active cases is 24. The total number of discharges will be 22, as one more person has been discharged from GITAM Institute of Medical & Science Research (GIMSR).

Officials said that eight more cases were reported from the several places in the urban areas on Thursday. Health officials said that among the eight, three are from Danu Bazaar alone. The new cases are likely to be officially announced on May 8. If this is confirmed, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district will be 54.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 12:06:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/visakhapatnam-district-reports-15-covid-19-cases-in-48-hours/article31530163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY