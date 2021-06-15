Violence against doctors | Andhra Pradesh chapter of Indian Medical Association to protest on June 18

“We will gather in front of our hospitals along with our staff wearing a black dress, black flags with placards reading ‘save the saviour’, doctors said.

As part of the nationwide protest, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Andhra Pradesh chapter and its members will protest the violence against doctors on June 18 across the State.

IMA-Andhra Pradesh president Dr. N. Subrahmanyam, president-elect, IMA COVID Taskforce convenor Dr. C. Srinivasa Raju and State secretary Dr. G. Nanda Kishore in a release on Tuesday, stated that all the medical personnel will stage demonstrations in protest against the series of physical violence on doctors and verbal tirade by Baba Ramdev against government sponsored pandemic programmes such as vaccination, COVID managed and demeaning of modern medicine.

We will gather in front of our hospitals along with our staff wearing a black dress, black flags with placards reading ‘save the saviour’, they said.

However, considering the pandemic crisis no services would be affected or withdrawn due to the protest, they said.

IMA appeals the State and Central governments to recognise and impart martyrhood to all the deceased doctors and award solatium to their families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) and stop violence against doctors by the promulgation of ‘Health Services Personnel & Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence & Damage to Property), mandatory security structure among others.