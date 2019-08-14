Village/ward secretariat posts: exams from Sept. 1

In the single biggest recruitment drive by any State Government, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is all set to recruit 1,41,576 functional assistants in village secretariats and ward secretariats.

With 95,088 posts in rural areas, the State Government is hoping to handle massive unemployment in rural areas, and arrest large-scale migration of semi-skilled young people to urban areas. Examinations for recruitment to these posts would be held from September 1 under the supervision of District Collectors.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Girija Sankar and Director of Municipal Administration Commissioner G.S.R.K. Vijaya Kumar told mediapersons that the massive recruitment drive is intended for efficient delivery of ‘Navaratnalu’ in a transparent manner.

“The Government of A.P. is keen on holding the recruitment tests in a transparent manner and in terms of logistics, the scale of this recruitment drive is the biggest of its kind by any State Government,” said Mr. Sankar and Mr. Vijaya Kumar.

Following the notification issued on July 26 for recruitment of functional assistants in 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats, the government has created functional assistants’ posts in different departments like PR and RD, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandary, Sericulture, Electricity, Fisheries, and Social Welfare. Soon after the announcement, a large number of unemployed youth applied. An estimated 21.69 lakh persons applied for the posts, out of which posts under category (1), (Panchayat Secretary Grade 5, Mahila Police, Welfare, Education Assistant and Ward Administrative Secretary) received the maximum number of applications (12,54,034).

This is followed by Digital Assistant (2,95,907), Village Revenue Officer/Village Survey Assistant (1,55,168) and Engineering Assistant/Ward Amenities Secretary (1,33,811).

Question papers

The duration of examinations would be for two-and-a-half hours and question papers would be given in two parts — Part A and Part B — with multiple choice questions, out of which Part A is general paper and Part B a technical paper. Each wrong answer would carry 0.25 negative marks.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from August 25 from the following websites — www.gramasachivalayam,ap.gov.in, www.vsws.ap.gov.in, and wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.