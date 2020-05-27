Andhra Pradesh

Villagers evacuated as gas leaks from borewell in West Godavari

Tension prevailed at Vemavaram village in Achanta mandal of West Godavari district when gas leaked from a borewell on Wednesday.

Repair works were under way at the brorewell when the gas leaked and the residents ran helter-skelter in panic.

Police, fire, revenue officials and State disaster response teams rushed to the village and shifted the residents to safer places.

“We are yet to ascertain the type of gas that leaked from the borewell. As a precautionary measure, the villagers are evacuated. Efforts are on to plug the leak. The situation is under control,” an officer said.

The villagers said that the gas leak was arrested later in the day.

