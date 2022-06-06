Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati passport offices to organise PCC day on next three Wednesdays

Move to help those planning to go abroad for various purposes

The Regional Passport Offices in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are going to organise Police Clearance Certification Day during the next three Wednesdays to cater to the needs of citizens planning to go abroad for education, employment and other purposes.

In a release, Regional Passport Officer (Vishakha and Vijayawada) D.S.S. Srinivasa Rao said that in the post-COVID-19 scenario the demand for PCCs has reached unprecedented levels and the RPO Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam have been facilitating the requests for applicants who are in immediate need of a PCC by advancing their appointments for the last two months.

To further speed up the process and cater to more applicants, the PCC day will be organised on June 8, June 15 and June 22, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

He appealed to all the applicants to avail this opportunity at the Passport Seva Kendras in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati by booking an appointment on www.passportindia.gov.in or mPassportseva app. He asked applicants not to approach any agents for slot bookings and get duped, as the government has not authorised any agent for the purpose.

Applications without a prior appointment will not be entertained.