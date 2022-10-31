Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada-Sharjah bi-weekly service commences

The international flight service between Vijayawada and Sharjah of United Arab Emirates by Air India Express was inaugurated at the Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram by MPs Vallabhaneni Bala Showry and Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Monday.

The first flight from Sharjah to the city airport was welcomed with the customary water cannon salute as the Boeing 737 aircraft (IX976) of Air India Express landed here at around 4.35 p.m. with about 60 passengers. The aircraft departed for Sharjah at 6.35 p.m.

Air India Express will operate the service every Monday and Saturday hereafter. Also, Air India Express is going to start the Vijayawada-Muscat biweekly service from November 5.


