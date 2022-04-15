Vijayawada reports five COVID-19 cases
The State reported five COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours, ending Thursday morning.
As many as 3,504 samples were tested across the State during the period. Seven patients recovered in the past day.
Of the five new cases, four were reported in NTR district, while one was reported in Eluru district. All other districts reported zero infections during the period.
