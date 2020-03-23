Vijayawada gives its Samaritans a resounding ‘thank you’

Clapping and clanging sounds rented the air across the State as the clock struck five in the evening on Sunday.

People came out to express gratitude to all those working round-the-clock in the time of crisis.

They stood in balconies, near windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged pans and pots to acknowledge the service of the medical fraternity which is engaged in helping those affected by coronavirus.

Following Prime Minister Modi’s message, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and several famous personalities, including politicians cutting across party lines, film stars, celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.

While Mr. Jagan, Governor and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy clapped, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and film star Pawan Kalyan rang a bell at his residence.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the medical fraternity, social service organisations for their untiring efforts in providing round-the-clock service to people affected by the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Jagan said everyone is indebted to the medical staff, sanitation workers, police and emergency service staff who are working during the tough times to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

In a tweet, Chief Minister said: “I salute the indomitable spirit of our healthcare workers, army personnel, police & everyone out there working around the clock so that we are safe at our homes. We are indebted to them for their service during these tough times (sic).”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan tweeted: “I couldn’t make it live, due to poor signals, my apologies for that.” He earlier announced that he would live telecast clapping at 5 p.m.