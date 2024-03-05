Vijayawada Bala Sadan staff pulled up for not updating attendance register

March 05, 2024 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chairman of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), K. Appa Rao, made a surprise visit to government-run children’s home Bala Sadan, here on March 4 (Monday) and upon conducting inspection, pulled up the officials for maintaining the staff attendance register properly.

He interacted with the inmates and also questioned about the absence of some of the staff at the home.

Mr. Appa Rao asked Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) T. Nagamani and the home accountant Sujatha on why attendance of the staff was not marked in the register.

He inspected the dormitories, toilets, kitchen, and storeroom of the home. He enquired about sanitation there and directed the staff to maintain hygiene in the home.

Ms. Sujatha explained that 33 children were staying in the home and their health condition was good.

The Chairman visited the play and garden areas at the home and asked the staff to maintain cleanliness on the premises. He directed the staff to maintain the quality of food and take measures to prevent mosquito menace.

Later, he verified the functioning of the CCTVs in the Kamala Nehru Government Working Women’s Hostel, being run on the same building premises.