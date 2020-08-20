Vijayawada adjudged India’s cleanest big city once again

The city has once again been declared as “India’s Cleanest Big City” in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey awards announced by the Central government on Thursday.
It has also emerged as the best performing city in the State and cleanest of all. It is also only south Indian city to secure a rank in the top five.
For the first time, the city's Swachh Survekshan ranking has climbed to 4th in the top 10 list of cities with more than 10 lakh population. In the top 25 cities with more than one lakh population category, the city secured 6th rank.
In 2019, Vijayawada was ranked 12 and in 2018 it was ranked five. In 2017, it was ranked 19 and in 2016 it was ranked 23. In 2018, it was declared as ‘India's Cleanest Big City’.
The cleanest big city would be announced based on the highest overall score out of 6,000 points in Swachh Survekshan 2020 in the respective population and zonal category. The city scored 5,280.32 points.
Will vie for first rank: VMC chief
Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said the award and ranks were possible with the cooperation of public and the VMC staff. He said with the same spirit the city would vie for first rank in the coming year. He appreciated the sanitation workers in person.
